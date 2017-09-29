Asus targets higher netbook sales in PH

TAIWAN technology company Asus is targeting higher netbook sales in the Philippines through the continued introduction of new products.

Asus Philippines Country Manager George Su said sales of its netbooks grew 28 percent both in terms of revenue and quantity from January to September this year, outperforming the lackluster growth of the local notebook market.

“So far in the last three quarters we have seen positive growth rate, so for the last quarter, with the Christmas season and with our continuous efforts in the market, we believe we can achieve more than 30 percent growth” for the whole year, he told reporters Tuesday night following an Asus product launch.

“We believe that the ZenBook line, Transformer and VivoBook–this kind of revolution and new concept we have can help Asus grow our market share in the Philippines,” he added.

Asus officially launched on Tuesday the VivoBook Flip 14 and the Asus ZenBook Flip 14.

“We introduced not only the conventional ZenBook, we also introduced ZenBook flips. Actually, the beginning ZenBook tried to challenge the Apple series and now we have developed a whole series of ZenBook” notebooks, Su said.

He said these kinds of products were only available for mature markets before but Asus found that its products were well received by the Philippine market.

“This got the attraction of the masses. It is not only the high-end market that appreciates the ZenBook now but even mid-range customers are beginning to appreciate the value and versatility that the ZenBook series has,” Su said.

“We continue to introduce and educate the market that there are a variety of products that Filipino users can choose from,” he said.