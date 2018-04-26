At a glance: The Philippine health care system

THE health care system in the Philippines has undergone dramatic changes in the last 20 years as the government has instituted various reforms and policies to provide easy access to health benefits for every Filipino.

The Department of Health (DoH) lists 1,071 licensed private hospitals, and 721 public hospitals. The Department takes care of 70 of the public hospitals while local government units and other state-run agencies manage the rest.

Most hospitals provide efficient and affordable health services. Facilities, however, pale in comparison with those in high-end health institutions abroad. On a positive note, private hospitals in the country have better technical facilities than the public hospitals. Private hospitals thus assure patients of higher quality service than public hospitals can provide.

Human resources management, however, leaves much to be desired. Health care providers and health educators are concentrated in urban areas, like Metro Manila. Thus there is a dearth of health care manpower in the rural areas.

Emergency services

In the Philippines, a few institutions measure up to the high international standards for emergency services.

Some facilities, however, are not capable of handling complex trauma and major medical emergencies.

The intensive care unit in some tertiary public facilities and in a number of private hospitals meet international standards. Blood products in the country are also generally regarded as safe.

Medicines

Most pharmacies in the Philippines provide medicines approved by the Bureau of Food and Drugs.

Professional pharmacists who studied in top medical schools in the country run most of the standard pharmacies and they follow strict guidelines in drug prescription. While pharmacists in some countries provide drugsto patients even without a doctor’s prescription, pharmacists in the Philippines have to follow strict directives on the sale of drugs.

Universal health care coverage

Today, the government continues to make progress towards developing a universal health care system to ensure that every Filipino will have easy access to every type of medical procedure. The health insurance scheme is funded through subsidies and contributions from employers and employees.

In September 2017, Congress passed into law the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program, which aims to provide comprehensive health care and insurance for all Filipinos.

The UHC is expected to give citizens all health services they need—disease prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

The law mandates that the Philippine Health Insurance System (PhilHealth) will be reorganized as the Philippine Health Security Corporation (PHSC). The PHSC will then serve as the “national purchaser of health services.”

The government’s National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) outlines the government’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to attain the Universal Health Coverage.

The program aims to let Filipinos know their entitlements and responsibilities so that they may availthemselves of effective health services. They may reimburse their health care expenses through PhilHealth.

The health care program redirects PhilHealth operations to widen coverage of the insurance system. The DoH also pushes for the use of information technology to speed up processing of PhilHealth payments.

The Department of Health also has developed the Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP) to provide funds for improving facilities for trauma and other emergencies. HFEP aims to upgrade 20 percent of DoH-retained hospitals, 46 percent of provincial hospitals, 46 percent of district hospitals, and 51 percent of rural health units.

Medical tourism

Another important DoHproject is the Philippine Medical Tourism Program, which aims to make the country a global leader in “providing quality health care for all through universal health care.”

The program will further improve the Philippines’ healthcare manpower capabilities and facilities in both public and private sector to make the Philippines the country of choice for health care.

With the program, the local health care industry can generate substantial income to boost the Philippine economy.