KATHMANDU: At least 40 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed near Kathmandu airport Monday, an official said.

“Thirty-one people died at the spot and nine died at two hospitals in Kathmandu,” police spokesman Manoj Neupane told Agence France-Presse, adding another 23 were injured.

There were 67 passengers and four crew on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka. AFP

