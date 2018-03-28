Double Dragon Properties Corporation furthers its growing portfolio of hotels with the ongoing construction of Hotel101-Fort.

“We envision Hotel 101 to become the largest and most recognized hotel chain in the Philippines, with Hotel 101-Fort standing as one of our premium, flagship properties,” says Edgar “Injap” Sia II, chairman of DoubleDragon.

Hotel 101-Fort is envisioned as a premier business and leisure hotel. Standing on a prime 1,224 sqm. it will have 33 storeys when completed.

The development caters to business-oriented people and tourists alike.

At the center of business and pleasure

Upon completion in 2020, Hotel 101-Fort will house a total of 606 hotel rooms, a three-level podium with specialty retail shops as well as dining outlets, and a floor dedicated to the amenities of the hotel.

Hotel 101-Fort’s amenities include an infinity pool, a gym, a sky garden, and all-day dining and lounges.

Aside from this, Hotel 101-Fort plans to maximize its location, which is close to BGC’s shopping and dining district and is sure to attract tourists and locals alike.

Sia shares that the hotel’s prime location puts its guests “at the center of business and pleasure.”

With this, Hotel 101 offers comfort, privacy, and convenience.

An attractive investment

In addition, Hotel 101 offers a unique and worry-free opportunity for investing—allowing investors to partner with a fast-growing hotel and hospitality brand to contribute to the growing Philippine tourism industry.

ADDITIONAL IMAGES BY JON REDEN L. DELIGERO