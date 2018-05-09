At the negotiating table, Kim will eat Trump alive

THOSE who say that the peace initiative involving the US and Stalinist North Korea is not a local concern, in all probability, do not have relatives in Guam. We do, which is the reality in most communities in western Pampanga, the collection of six towns represented in Congress by former President Arroyo. When our Guam-based next of kin panic – as a result of Kim Jong-un’s threat to pulverize Guam with nuclear warheads – we share the same sense of panic. So, with bated breath, we are looking forward to the peace summit between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump.

To illustrate the interest of our district in the meeting, let me cite one basic fact. The number of Guam Fil-Arms and Guam Pinoy OFWs from the town of Sta. Rita, Pampanga alone (this is a small town in GMA’s district) may outnumber the whole Guam-based Fil-Ams and Guam-based OFWs from the entire Visayas region. One barrio of that town, San Basilio, is built on a single economy – money coming from Guam, and it has rows upon rows of semi-mansions to prove it. The personal physician of Bill Clinton during his presidency, then navy officer Connie Mariano, is from Sta. Rita and several hundreds of Marianos are based in Guam.

But here is the thing. While we are hoping for the best outcome, we know that one facts stands out. Kim is far more astute and far more clever than Mr. Trump and is more determined to get the better of the US president in what appears to be a locked-in agreement to talk peace. Why do I say this?

First, Kim has the clearer, more defined agenda.

Kim has not gone to Twitter to announce his agenda. But according to serious scholars of North Korean affairs, he will go to the negotiating table with a firm proposal for denuclearization and a firm willingness to sign an accord with Mr. Trump on that area. He will eventually not live up to whatever he signs. Because the reality is he cannot stop the nuclear development program of North Korea without igniting the kind of internal dissent that would be enough to ensure his downfall. But he will sign and agree to pose for that historic photo with Mr. Trump.

Kim will sign something just for the heck of signing because, according to Pyongyang scholars, he has spent the bulk of his country’s domestic resources on its nuclear program at the expense of more important expenditures and he cannot afford economic sanctions that would surely come should he continue to pursue a reckless nuclear development program. Even China, its lifeline, is getting impatient with Kim’s bull-headed pursuit of nuclear power.

Kim needs to buy time and ward off the sanctions, which will surely inflict a terrible economic harm on his famine-prone country. That peace pact with Mr. Trump will give him that relief. As a rogue country, he can scrap that piece of paper after having milked it for its transitory value to him and to his survival.

Mr. Trump, facing the threat of a “blue wave “ in the mid-terms and a re-election bid in 2020, needs a break from the bad news that has been the norm, not the exception, throughout his troubled presidency. He imagines himself as Mr. Nixon who went to China to meet and talk peace with Mao and Zhou. The personal dividends he would reap from a peace accord with North Korea would be awesome.

His aides and supporters in the US Congress have started talking of a Nobel award based on the overtures of a peace talk, not the real thing.

In the case of Mr. Trump, it is about “me” and “me.” With Kim, it is buying time to evade the sanctions, with just a symbolic, sham pause in its nuclear development program.

Kim is also far more ruthless and more determined than Trump.

Kim assumed power only in December of 2011 but his cunning and ruthlessness have enabled him to carry out the murder and purge of 340 North Korean , including his uncle-in-law Jang Song Thaek, supposedly the No. 2 man in Pyongyang’s power hierarchy, and Defense Minister Hyon Yong Choi.

His total grip on state power, according to Yonhap, the spy agency of South Korea, allowed Kim to spend a total of $300 million on nuclear and missile development and another $180 million on building statues for three generations of Kims. Over the past six years, North Korea has carried out a total of 86 nuclear tests, including that of Hwasong-15, which theoretically is an ICBM capable of hitting the US.

Building statues honoring three generations of Kims in a country often struck by famines has been accomplished by Kim through the elimination of real and imagined opposition to his rule and efficient suppression of any form of dissent.

Trump lost the popular vote by more than three million and there are Republican personalities who might drop Trump heading to the 2020 elections. He is one of the most unpopular presidents, based on polling data.

And except for the tax cuts for the rich, Trump has yet to score a major policy victory. The border wall he promised and his aggressive anti-immigration policies have yet to be accomplished.

This is how the historic peace talks will most likely end. Kim will have it his way. Trump will have his handshake and his photo-ops and his bragging rights.