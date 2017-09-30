Ateneo aims to sustain winning form in Round 2

Ateneo de Manila University wants to sustain its good start when the second round of the 2017 Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Interschool Championship begins today at the Valley Golf and Country Club.

The Blue Eaglets are leading by 10 points after the first round held last September 17.

Carl Corpus led the charge in the Juniors 1 Division (Grades 10-12) with 56 points with his teammates Aidric Chan (53), Riggs Illescas (47) and Marc Corrales (43) for a total of 155.

La Salle-Zobel is No.2 with 145 points behind Jolo Magcalayo’s 53 while Xavier is No. 3 with 135 behind Perry Bucay’s 53.

Corpus, Chan and Jolo Magcalayo are leading the individual competition.

In the Girls 1 division, La Salle-Zobel’s Mikha Fortuna posted 53 points, Jona Magcalayo 43, Gillian Cua 23 and Astrud Moscoso 12 for a team total of 96. British School Manila finished second with 50 points.

La Salle-Zobel also leads in the individual race with Fortuna and Jona Magcalayo ahead of Rianne Malixi of Brent International School.

The green and white golfers continued their dominance of the Juniors 2 and Girls 2 category (Grades 7-9) through the output of Tae Woo Kim, Miguel Ilas, Francis Lanuza, Mizaichi Otake and Victor Advincua combining for 153. Santino Diokno, Miggy Rique, Maio Castañeda and Miguel Baquiran had a combined out of 139 for Ateneo.

Sen Yang, Robert See, Jacob Chua and Enzo Radovan of Xavier School 1 finished third with 123 points.

Kim (55) bested Tae Won Ha (54) of WIS and Sean Granada (52) of Don Bosco in the individual play.

Laurea Duque, Arne Taguines and Sophia Magbitang combined for 95 points to lead the girl’s division.

The tournament is backed by Adidas, Asia Brewery, Ayala Land Inc, Bridgestone, Cherifer, Danone, Universal Robina Beverages, D’Tech, Discovery Suites, C.M. Pancho, HBW, Inquirer Golf, IWSI, El Masfino, National Bookstore, Nike, Oishi, Optivit, P&J, Pacsports, PAL, PGF, PSLE Math, Royal Northwoods, Standard Insurance, Taylormade and Thiocell.