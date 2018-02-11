Ateneo alumni tourney tees off March 23

ALL is set for the holding of the annual Ateneo de Zamboanga Metro Manila Alumni Association (ADZUMMAA) golf tournament at the South Course of the Valley Golf and Country Club in Antipolo City on March 23, according to tournament director Jimmy Panganiban.

Panganiban said the 16th ADZUMMAA Golf Classic 2018 is open to all members, friends, guests, and sponsors of ADZUMMAA, an association of Ateneo de Zamboanga alumni residing in Metro Manila and its nearby provinces.

A special feature of the tournament will be the awarding of a P100,000 cash prize to a golfer who can score a hole-in-one on Hole Number 18, Panganiban said.

Panganiban said regular golf players from Zamboanga City as well as a number of Zamboangueño golfers from overseas, notably from the United States, have expressed their intention to join the tournament.

Registration starts at 6 a.m. and tee off will commence from at 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on a first-come-first-served basis on a group of three or four. Lunch, fellowship, awarding and a raffle will be held at the club house immediately after the games. Fellowship will follow after the awarding ceremonies.

Headed by President Paulino Pe, ADZUMMAA is known for its successful implementation of its decades-old Ateneo de Zamboanga Faculty Development Program wherein teachers at the said institution are given advance studies scholarships to improve the quality of its education.

The ADZUMMAA also regularly holds social and sports activities to promote camaraderie and friendship among Zamboanga City natives who are based in Metro Manila and the nearby provinces.