Ateneo and San Beda on the quo warranto case

The Constitution categorically provides that the Chief Justice, the head of the judiciary, a co-equal branch of government, can only be removed through impeachment, which is a power entrusted to Congress in accordance with the principle of separation of powers and the wisdom of ensuring checks and balances in government.

• Ateneo de Manila University President Fr. Ramon Villarin

Impeachment would be the way out if [the impeachable official]did hold office LEGALLY. If the holding of office was, ab initio [at the start], tainted with a fatal infirmity, then such a person could never have really been duly appointed, and quo warranto would be proper to make him or her vacate the position.

• San Beda Graduate School of Law Dean Fr. Ranhilio Aquino

The quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is now being heard by the Supreme Court.

Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin’s statement on behalf of his Jesuit-founded and -run university has gained wide media and online attention <http://www.ateneo.edu/news/features/university-president-releases-statement-quo-warranto>. Fr. Ranhilio Aquino’s article appeared in his “Penseés” column, published Fridays in The Standard newspaper <http://manilastandard.net/opinion/columns/pens-es-by-fr-ranhilio-aquino/263049/much-ado-about-quo-warranto.html>.

The Blue Eagle view

Fr. Villarin echoes the camp of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno that she can be removed only by impeachment, which requires 30 percent of the House of Representatives voting to impeach her, and two-thirds or 16 senators convicting her in a Senate trial.

As quoted above, Fr. Villarin echoes the camp of his 1980 Ateneo college batchmate Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno that she can be removed only by impeachment, which requires 30 percent of the House of Representatives voting to impeach her, and two-thirds or 16 senators convicting her in a Senate trial.

Fr. Villarin adds: “We all stand to benefit from allowing the impeachment to proceed because it will show us the primary importance of the law and teach all who wield power that no one is above the law.”

On quo warranto, the Jesuit priest commented: “Resorting to such a petition to remove the Chief Justice circumvents the clear dictates of the Constitution. It should alarm us when several justices who will decide on whether the Chief Justice has sufficiently complied with the requirement are among those who have accused her of wrongdoing in that regard, during hearings conducted by Congress, thus effectively prejudging the matter. How will justice and fairness now prevail?”

Further, Fr. Villarin urges: “We ask the justices of the Supreme Court to pause and discern carefully the damage their actions have inflicted on themselves and on the whole of our democratic society. We ask them to let the right process take us to the truth. At this point, the legal and proper process is impeachment and not quo warranto. We thus categorically call on the Supreme Court to dismiss the quo warranto petition filed against the Chief Justice.”

In conclusion, Fr. Villarin, who was a year ahead of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd at Ateneo, prayed: “May God help our people and our democracy. May God help the justices of our Supreme Court.”

The Red Lion view

With a doctorate in jurisprudence from Columbia Pacific University in California, plus law studies in Cambridge, Halifax, and Canberra, Fr. Ranhilio Aquino needed no legal advice for his quo warranto article. He heads not just San Beda University’s graduate school of law, but also the jurisprudence and legal philosophy department of the Philippine Judicial Academy. PhilJA provides continuing education to judges, including Supreme Court magistrates.

Fr. Aquino’s article focused on the question of whether quo warranto may be used to eject the Chief Justice, stressing right at the start: “I am not saying that CJ Meilou Sereno should be ousted by quo warranto. I am not saying that her appointment was infirm. I am raising and addressing a point of law.”

He then posits a hypothetical example: “The Constitution requires that the Comelec Chair, an impeachable official, be a member of the Bar. If the appointee faked his membership, or faked his credentials, and was nevertheless appointed, is it not obvious that quo warranto would lie to declare that his appointment was wrongful and that therefore he would have no right to occupy office?”

Fr. Aquino also noted that while Article XI, Section 2 of the Constitution stipulated that “The President, the VicePresident, the members of the Supreme Court, the members of constitutional commissions, and the Ombudsman may be removed from office, on impeachment,” it never said that impeachment was the only way to oust them.

As quoted at the start of this article, the San Beda law dean pointed out that impeachment would apply to officials legally holding office. But if their election or appointment was invalid from the start, “quo warranto would be proper to make him or her vacate the position.”

Indeed, Rule 13 of the Rules of Court, which spell out what legal proceedings are allowed, cites impeachment and quo warranto as ways to unseat the President and the VicePresident. If the top two officials in the land may face quo warranto petitions questioning, say, their citizenship or years of residence, “Why should a Chief Justice be subject to better treatment—outside the ambit of quo warranto proceedings?”

Fr. Aquino did not touch on moral and rights issues, as Fr. Villarin did. But the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao priest certainly can tackle those concerns, if asked. Along with his jurisprudence degree, he has a doctorate in philosophy, summa cum laude, from the University of Santo Tomas, and was research fellow at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, one of the world’s leading philosophy and theology institutions.

So, Ateneo or San Beda?