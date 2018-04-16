Ateneo asks court to junk case vs Sereno

The president of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) on Sunday called on the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss the quo warranto petition filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin said the case filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida should be thrown out because the chief justice can only be removed through impeachment.

“At this point, the legal and proper process is impeachment and not quo warranto. We thus categorically call on the Supreme Court to dismiss the quo warranto petition filed against the Chief Justice,” Villarin said in a statement.

He maintained that the quo warranto petition, which aims to declare Sereno’s appointment void from the start, “circumvents the clear dictates of the Constitution.”

Villarin said the university “cannot not speak” after months of witnessing several forces attempting to unseat Sereno, who was forced to go on leave by her colleagues.

Sereno was an economics graduate of the university. In 2017, she delivered a commencement speech before the graduates of the university.

ADMU also appealed to the Supreme Court justices to “pause and discern carefully the damage their actions have inflicted on themselves and on the whole of our democratic society.”

This is the first time that a university stepped into the issue.

Calida’s petition questioned Sereno’s appointment, citing her failure to submit her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALNs).

The chief government lawyer said Sereno is illegally holding onto her post.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week said Sereno should resign for being “ignorant.”

Sereno is also facing an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez had said the impeachment will be tackled by the plenary when congress resumes session on May 15.