Ateneo batters Adamson in UAAP women’s volleyball

Ateneo de Manila University swept Adamson University in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13, to keep the solo second spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Michelle Morente finished with 12 points, 10 coming off attacks, on top of her five non-scoring digs for Ateneo while Bea de Leon and Jhoana Maraguinot had seven points each for the Lady Eagles. Ateneo team captain Jia Morado chipped in six points.

“It is not an easy win today because they gave us a good fight in the first two sets,” said Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses, who took over for the second straight game as coach Thai Bundit is attending to personal matters in Thailand.

After two hard-fought sets, the Lady Eagles opened a 16-6 advantage in the third set and never looked back to secure the victory.

Kim Gequillana extended Ateneo’s lead to 13, 23-10, with three straight points and de Leon sealed the match with an ace.

Ateneo had fewer turnovers (20) compared to Adamson (24) in the one-sided contest.

The Lady Eagles improved its record to 3-1 to remain at the second spot and kept the Lady Falcons winless after four games.

In the first match, Far Eastern University (FEU) overpowered University of the East, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-11, to claim its second win in the tournament.

Bernadeth Pons delivered 17 points in 16 hits and added 18 digs and nine excellent receptions.

Jerrili Malabanan locked in 11 spikes and four aces while Remy Palma and Heather Guino-o had nine and eight points, respectively for FEU.

The Red Warriors averted a sweep by stealing the third set but the Lady Tamaraws regained their composure and finished off UE in the fourth set.

“I cannot explain. That [third]set is not okay for us. But good thing is, we learned from it and we had the chance to correct our mistakes,” said FEU coach Shaq delos Santos.

Meanwhile, co-leaders University of the Philippines (UP) and National University (NU) try to keep unbeaten start and the lead as they take on separate rivals on Sunday at the same venue.

UP (3-0) faces University of Santo Tomas (1-2) at 2 p.m. while NU (3-0) squares off with defending champion and De La Salle University (2-1) at 4 p.m.