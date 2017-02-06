Ateneo blasts Adamson in UAAP football

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) trounced Adamson University, 4-0, to start its campaign on a high note in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 men’s football tournament on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Javier Gayoso fired two goals for the Blue Eagles and the Soaring Falcons simply had no answer to the Ateneo striker to absorb the stinging loss.

Gayoso, son of former Philippine Basketball Association player Jayvee Gayoso, started the Ateneo XI’s onslaught with a goal in the fourth minute of the contest.

Teammate Inigo Herrera made it 2-0 for the Blue Eagles with a goal in the 57th minute and their domination continued after Samuel Lim found the back of the net for Ateneo in the 67th minute to make it a 3-0 advantage.

Gayoso completed the race with another strike in the 71st minute to put the game in bed for the Loyola-based booters, 4-0.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) also blanked University of Santo Tomas (UST), 2-0, in the opener of the Sunday double-header.

The game started slow for both sides but the Tamaraws managed to pick up their pace in the final 10 minutes of the opening as Val Jurao ignited their ascent with a goal in the 33rd minute off a free kick to take a 1-0 lead.

His attempt managed to get past UST’s Zaldy Abraham.

FEU sophomore booter Rico Andes delivered the second goal with a timely tap off a cross deep inside the territory of the Growling Tigers at the 85th minute mark.

With their victories, the Blue Eagles and the Tamaraws shared the top spot after the opening weekend of the tournament.