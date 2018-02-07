Ateneo clobbers NU Bulldogs in UAAP baseball

Juan Paulo Macasaet worked a no-hit, no-run five inning start in leading defending champion Ateneo to an abbreviated eight-inning 11-0 victory over National University Wednesday in the UAAP baseball tournament at the Rizal Memorial ballpark.

The curve ball throwing Macasaet struck out five of the 15 NU batters that crossed his path in a magnificent show of pitching prowess that reminiscent of his winning last season’s best hurler and Most Valuable Player awards.

Conrado Lorenzo Banzon, playing left, went a near-perfect four-of-five times at bat at the forefront of the Blue Eagles’ mighty 14-hit surge, five at the top of the opening frame that resulted in Ateneo’s only needed four-run burst en route to its second win in as many outings.

Banzon led off the title defenders’ four run attack in the first period with a triple to right-center before crossing the plate on a single by centerfielder Marco Luis Mallari,

A fielding error by Bulldogs’ third baseman following losing pitcher Clarence Caasalan’s killing designated hitter Christopher Hilario saw Mallari rushing to third then home on another base-hit by Roque Andaya.

Caasalan hit rightfielder Lorenzo Orbeta by a pitched ball in the next play paving the way for Macasaet, who boarded on another blunder, to follow his three teammates home in what virtually awarded the Eagles their second straight triumph.

Still uncontented, Banzon, Macasaet and Dino Almonte tagged Caasalan with a double each and Hilario and Orbeta a single each as the Eagles threw the contest wide open with five more markers in the fifth.

That mighty stand finally killed all the hopes there were for the Bulldogs to score a win after their opening day loss to second seed University of Santo Tomas.

Where National U failed, Adamson University succeeded.

The Falcons erupted for three runs at the upper half of the eighth frame that proved enough in outplaying University of the Philippines, 8-5. It was the Falcons’ first win in the seven-team field following a heartbreaking 2-3m loss to La Salle in the inaugural day last Sunday.

The Maroons actually matched the Falcons’ nine-hit barrage, including a pair an inning earlier that included a two-run home run by Mark Tuballas but Adamson put that effort to waste with that eighth inning binge.

Meanwhile, the women’s softball titlist Adamson Lady Falcons resume their chase for history as they try to move one step closer to winning their eight consecutive title victories today when they face the Lady Eagles in one of the three games scheduled today, also at the Rizal ballpark.

The Lady Falcons, who last season had won seven straight, battle the Lady Eagles at the 1 p. main dish, eyeing their third win in as many start. UST, also with a clean 2-0 mark, meets University of the East (2-1) at 11 a.m. La Salle (2-1) plays winless National at the 9 a.m. opener.