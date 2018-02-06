Ateneo collides with NU in UAAP baseball today

With the way defending champion Ateneo manhandled University of the Philippines in the opening day last Sunday, the Blue Eagles should find no problems scoring their second straight win against hard-luck National University today at the resumption of the UAAP baseball tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles, easy 13-3, winners over the University of the Philippines that day, and the Bulldogs, 8-9, losers to second-seed University of Santo Tomas, collide at the 7 a.m. opener of a routine tree-game bill with the latter aiming to erase the nightmare of that defeat.

The Sampaloc-based clouters were trailing the Growling Tigers, 2-4, after four-innings in that contest and looked catching up on a spirited rally five sessions later only to fall short of revering the result in the final reckoning.

Tournament host Adamson and UP face each other at the 9 o’clock battle of inaugural day losers each seeking a win in the hope of staying in contention.

The Falcons, ranked fourth, bowed to La Salle, seeded third, 2-3, also Sunday.

Like the Eagles, the Tigers are favored to hurdle the Archers in their 1 p.m. showdown.

With almost intact rosters, tournament watchers expect the Eagles and the Tigers to still lord over the six-team field although there are others to pick the Archers and even the Falcons to make some surprises.

“Malakas pa rin ang Ateneo. Nandoon pa rin ang nucleus ng last year’s champion team,” Jun Veloso, a former player himself who now works as operations manager of the Amateur Softball of the Philippines, predicted.

“But as the saying goes, bilog ang bola kaya may mga surpresa ring darating sa torneo. Expect UST and La Salle and even Adamson to make their moves as the tournament goes on,” Veloso, who played for UP during his competitive days, added.

“What I’m sure of though is, al teams, I believe are well-prepared and ready to give heir all in the games,” he said.