Ateneo drubs NU for first win in UAAP

Ateneo De Manila University vented its ire on National University, 3-1, to seal its first win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football tournament on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Jarvey Gayoso, who celebrated his 21st birthday, netted his first goal of the season and assisted on the other two to help the Blue Booters grab their first maximum points.

The defending champions erased an early deficit as they also rebounded emphatically from a season-opening 0-1 defeat to University of the Philippines (UP).

“I’m happy with the result. It was good that the team got a comeback win after that heavy loss to UP,” said Ateneo head coach Jaypee Merida.

“It’s uplifiting that we’re able to bounce back from that loss to UP. We still have a lot of mistakes in this game but we’re learning from it,” said Gayoso.

National U squandered an early lead as it joined Far Eastern University at the cellar with two losses to start the season.

The Bulldogs went on an explosive start with Jekar Sullano intercepting Rupert Baña’s poor pass before launching a screamer that flew past goalkeeper AJ Arcilla just six minutes past the kickoff.

Baña made up for his mistake in the 31st minute when he coolly sank Gayoso’s cross deep from the left flank.

A minute later, Gayoso threaded the opponents’ backline then bounced his shot off the post and into the the back of the net for a 2-1 lead at the break.

Ateneo enjoyed full control of the match after Gayoso capped off his stellar birthday performance with a well-taken corner kick, which was headed home by Jeremiah Rocha in the 52nd.

“I’m very satisfied with the way I played. It’s a special day for me and I wanted it to be extremely special by giving a good performance today,” said Gayoso.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University is gunning for a second win in as many games against Adamson University while surprise cellar-dweller FEU is squaring off with bounce back win-seeking University of the East at press time.

In women’s play on Saturday, La Salle triumphantly opened its title-retention campaign with a 3-1 victory over UP behind Shannon Arthur’s brace.

University of Sto. Tomas earlier fought its way back from a goal down en route to securing its first win at the expense of Ateneo, 2-1.