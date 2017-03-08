Ateneo eyes first-round sweep sans top player

Ateneo de Manila University goes for a sweep of the first round as it battles Far Eastern University (FEU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football tournament at the Moro Lorenzo Field today.

But the Blue Eagles, leading the pack with 18 points on six wins, play minus ace striker Jarvey Gayoso in their 4 p.m. match against the Tamaraws.

Gayoso, the league’s leading scorer with five goals, is suspended for accumulating two yellow cards this season.

Ateneo is coming off a 1-0 toppling of defending champion University of the Philippines behind rookie Mario Ceniza’s goal in the 71st minute of the heated match.

Meanwhile, the Morayta-based booters are coming off back-to-back draws and are eager to re-enter the winners’ circle.

After winning their first four games, FEU was held into a scoreless stalemate by the Fighting Maroons and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against University of the East.

“(We’re) looking forward to the match against Ateneo. We will definitely be preparing for it,” said FEU head coach Vince Santos, whose top player, Paolo Bugas, is uncertain to play against Ateneo. Bugas suffered an injury in their game against UP.

In the first game, University of Santo Tomas takes on National University at 2 p.m.