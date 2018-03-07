Ateneo eyes solo top spot vs NU

Ateneo De Manila University guns for the solo lead when it collides with National University (NU) as the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football kicks off today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The Blue Booters battle the Bulldogs in the triple-header’s curtain-closer at 4 p.m.

Defending champion Ateneo seeks to improve its 15 points built on five wins against two defeats in order to surpass idle leader University of the Philippines.

The Katipunan-based booters went on a fiery finish in the first round, winning all its last three games.

Ryan Haosen scored the game-winning goal in Ateneo’s thrilling 4-3 win over Far Eastern University (FEU) in their previous outing.

National U, on the other hand, eyes to continue its climb in the standings and extend its two-game winning streak.

The NU Booters barged into the magic four at the end of the first round following back-to-back victories at the expense of Far Eastern U (2-0) and De La Salle University (1-0).

NU carries 10 points on a 3-1-3 win-draw-loss record and a superior goal difference over University of the East (UE).

Meanwhile, UE goes for a third straight win when it tangles with the skidding FEU at 2 p.m.

The Red Warriors stand at No. 5 with 10 points while the Tamaraw Booters, who are on a two-game slide, sit at No. 7 with five markers.

In the match day’s opening fixture at 9 a.m., La Salle looks to stop a three-game slump as it takes on the winless Adamson University.