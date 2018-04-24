Ateneo, FEU battle for last finals slot

DEFENDING champion Ateneo de Manila University and Far Eastern University (FEU) dispute the remaining finals berth today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Game time is at 2 p.m.

Four-time Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo’s record-setting performance allowed the Blue Eagles to get a lifeline following an 18-25, 25-13, 24-16, 25-23, 15-9 win over the Tamaraws last Saturday.

Espejo’s 55-point effort will go for naught if Ateneo won’t make it to the last dance.

“I want my last playing year to be memorable,” said Espejo.

As Espejo is expected to be the marked guy, veteran setter Ish Polvorosa should find ways to get his other hitters involved and somehow lessen the offensive burden of the Marikina native.

The Tamaraws, who hold the twice-to-beat advantage for finishing No. 2 in the eliminations, lost against the Eagles for the first time in three meetings this season.

“We have to triple our effort [to level our head-to-head match up this season,” said Ateneo mentor Oliver Almadro. “We believe in destiny. We need to work as a team.”

The last time the Eagles missed the finals was in the 2012-13 season.

The survivor of the FEU-Ateneo clash will play National University in the best-of-three championship starting on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws are 0-2 against the Bulldogs in the eliminations, while the Eagles have split their head-to-head with the Bustillos-based spikers this season.

Jude Garcia, JP Bugaoan and RJ Paler will be the vital cogs for FEU, which squandered a 2-1 set lead as it crumbled to Espejo’s onslaught.