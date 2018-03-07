Ateneo gets back at FEU with straight sets win at UAAP 80 women’s volleyball

THE Ateneo Lady Eagles got back at the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws with an emphatic three-set win — 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 – at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan on Wednesday, the start of the second round of UAAP 80 women’s volleyball.

Kat Tolentino, with 11 points and 11 attacks, led the Lady Eagles who were coming off a four-set loss against their archrivals, the La Salle Lady Spikers, last Saturday.

FEU beat Ateneo in five sets at the opening game of the season.

With Wednesday’s win, the Lady Eagles and Lady Tamaraws both have a 5-3 win-loss slate.