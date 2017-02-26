Ateneo, La Salle down rivals, share top spot

De La Salle University made quick work of the listless University of East (UE) side, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16, for its third straight win in Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball competition at The Arena in San Juan City.

Kim Dy delivered 11 kills and a service ace for 12 points to lead the Lady Spikers, while Ernestine Tiamson added nine kills and two blocks to lead La Salle to a 5-1 win-loss record.

Setter Kim Fajardo dictated the tempo of the game with 41 excellent sets for the Taft-based team.

“They just wanted to win this time,” said La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus, who is still far from satisfied with the performance of his wards.

“I’m not satisfied yet with our game because we’re still on the stage of adjustment,” he added.

The Lady Spikers were off to a hot start but the Lady Warriors threatened at 18-22 before taking the last three points to take the first set.

La Salle was never challenged in the next two sets by UE, which stayed winless after six games, to get the needed warm up for their much-anticipated encounter with archrival Ateneo on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In the second game, Ateneo clobbered University of the Philippines, 25-14-25-19, 25-21, join La Salle on top with the same 5-1 mark.

The Lady Maroons absorbed their first loss to drop to third spot with 4-1.

In the men’s side, Ateneo swept University of the Philippines, 25-18, 26-24, 25-16, to stay undefeated in six games.

Antony Paul Koyfman tallied 12 kills, three blocks and a service point for 16 points to lead the Blue Eagles.

Marck Espejo had 12 points, including nine kills, also for Ateneo. UP dropped to 3-2.

JOSEF RAMOS