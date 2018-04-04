Ateneo Lady Eagles secure 9th straight semis appearance in UAAP 80 volleyball

THE Ateneo Lady Eagles survived their second straight five-setter and another come from behind victory this time against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses as the second round of the UAAP 80 women’s volleyball event resumed on Wednesday.

With a 9-3 win-loss card, the Lady Eagles secured their entry into the semifinals for the ninth straight year.

Jho Maraguinot and Kat Tolentino led the Ateneo offensive as they rallied the Lady Eagles in the fourth and fifth sets after UST grabbed the second and third to carve out a 25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9, victory.

The Growling Tigresses, on the brink of elimination, are hoping for a loss by National University Lady Bulldogs in the second game against the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons to remain in contention for the semis.

The Lady Eagles defeated the Adamson Lady Falcons also in a five-set thriller before the Holy Week break.