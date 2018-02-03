Ateneo opens title defense vs UP

DEFENDING champion Ateneo takes on University of the Philippines in a showdown of heavyweights today in the UAAP Season 80 men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Blue Eagles and the Fighting Maroons clash in the final match at 4 p.m.

In other opening day fixtures, Far Eastern University clashes with University of Santo Tomas at 9 a.m., while National University and University of the East take the pitch at 1:30 p.m.

The Katipunan derby will feature two of the top national under-22 players in Ateneo’s Jarvey Gayoso and UP’s King Miyagi.

Reigning MVP Gayoso was the lone goalscorer when the Eagles won the championship at the expense of the Tamaraws last year, while Miyagi’s hat trick powered the Maroons to a 4-1 romp of Ateneo two seasons ago.

Action resumes on Thursday at the same Malate venue, with the Thursday televised matches between De La Salle and FEU at 4 p.m., and UP and UE at 2 p.m. Adamson University and UST collide in the morning match at 9 a.m.

Hostilities in the women’s division kicked off yesterday, Ateneo opened the post-Cam Rodriguez era with a 3-1 win over UP, while FEU rallied from a goal down to beat last season’s runner-up UST, 3-1.

Rookie Icee Calimbo and Martie Bautista scored first-half goals for the Lady Eagles before the Lady Maroons pulled one back courtesy of Eloisa Malmis in the 80th minute.

Seconds later, Tessa Bernardo restored her side’s two-goal cushion and Ateneo was able to preserve the lead until the final whistle.

Lady Tamaraws ace Jovelle Sudaria netted a brace while Jean Kadil scored in stoppage time to cancel out Charisa Lemoran’s 16th minute penalty that gave the Tigresses the early lead.

Matches today:

(Rizal Memorial Stadium)

9 a.m. – UST vs FEU (Men)

2 p.m. – UE vs NU (Men)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs UP (Men)