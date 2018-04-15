Ateneo president asks SC to junk quo warranto vs Sereno

THE Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) called on the Supreme Court to dismiss the quo warranto petition that would remove Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno from her post if granted by the high tribunal.

“At this point, the legal and proper process is impeachment and not quo warranto. We thus categorically call on the Supreme Court to dismiss the quo warranto petition filed against the Chief Justice,” Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin, university president, said in a statement over the weekend.

Villarin reiterated that such a petition “circumvents the clear dictates of the Constitution.”

He added that the university “could not speak” after months of witnessing several forces attempting to unseat Sereno.

Sereno was an economics graduate of the Ateneo. In 2017, the chief magistrate was speaker at the university’s commencement exercises.

ADMU also appealed to the Supreme Court justices to “pause and discern carefully the damage their actions have inflicted on themselves and on the whole of our democratic society.”

Ateneo is the first university to have expressed its opposition against the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Calida’s petition questions Sereno’s appointment, citing her failure to submit some of her Statement of Assets, Lialiblities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Associate Justices Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza, Noel Tijam, and Terersita de Castro testified against the Chief Justice before the impeachment hearings by the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives. All five dismissed Sereno’s petition to inhibit from hearing the quo warranto petition.

President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Sereno for hinting that he was behind the ouster and called on his allies at the House to impeach the top magistrate.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez announced that the plenary would tackle Sereno’s impeachment when Congress resumes session on May 15. GLEE JALEA