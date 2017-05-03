Ateneo remains positive despite Game 1 loss

Ateneo de Manila University stayed positive despite a breakdown in their series opener last Tuesday against De La Salle University in the best-of-three finals of Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Eagles are still optimistic of their chances to bounce back from their 25-21, 27-29, 22-25, 20-25 loss in Game 1 to the defending champions.

“After the game, no one seemed down about it and that’s a good thing. The whole team was pretty optimistic while we were in the dugout,” said Ateneo team captain Jia Morado, who had 46 excellent sets and four aces in their loss.

Like Morado, Bea de Leon, despite blowing a 1-0 set lead in Game 1, expressed confidence that the Lady Eagles can tie the series on Saturday.

“We are still very hopeful. It’s not over; it’s just Game 1. We can do it with our past games against La Salle. Definitely, we’ll come back and work a lot harder. On Saturday, the team will bounce back,” said de Leon.

Morado pointed out that numerous errors caused their downfall although the Lady Archers had more errors in that match, 40-34.

“I think we just made more errors than we should have,” said the former Best Setter of the league.

“Our defense was a bit shaky. In totality, it was low,” added de Leon.

Still, the ladies from Katipunan are unfazed and bent on winning Game 2.

“But then, we know what to work on in training. It’s not something that we’re super worried about because we know what we have to work on,” said Morado.

De Leon concluded that the team has the heart to win.

“The mantra of this team is “heart-strong”, and we’ll live up to that name. It’s not over, its just Game 1. It’s best-of-three. On Saturday, we’ll meet again and we’ll get there.”

JUDE ORGASAN