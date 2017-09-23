Ateneo retains Golf Classic crown

Ateneo de Manila University won back-to-backs titles against archrival De La Salle University in the 30th Ateneo-La Salle Golf Classic on September 18.
The Blue Eagles soared high at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo garnering a total of 82 points against the Green Archers’ 44 points.
It was the second straight triumph of the Katipunan-based golfers, who also beat their chief rivals, 80-45, last year.
The Classic Cup featured six categories—1969-below, and 1970-1979, 1980-1989, and 1990-above —named after the year or decade that members of a team graduated from high school, plus the Ladies and Open divisions.
The individual winners were Gene Lim of La Salle with 67 points (1969-below class A), Ateneo’s Ramon Roldan with 66 (1969-blow class B), and Ateneo’ Remigio Castaneda III with 66 (1969-below Class C).
La Sallian Mike Besa (65 net score), Ira Flores (65), and Allan Ybañez (71) topped the decade 70-79 class A, B, C divisions, respectively.
Meanwhile, decade 80-89 players from Ateneo namely Martin Ilagan (68-A), Jonathan Cornelio (66-B) and Reginald Arceo (71-C) dominated their respective classes.
Ateneo’s Tonito Payumo (67-A), Joseph Samson (65-B), and Robert Nazal II (63-C) won the decade 90 and above class.
Angelo Buendia of Ateneo ruled the Open Class A division with 69.80 points while Hannah See of Ateneo topped the Ladies class with 64.
Part of the tournament’s proceeds will fund scholarship programs of both schools.
