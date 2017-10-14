Ateneo risks unblemished slate vs Soaring Falcons

Ateneo De Manila University stakes its unbeaten slate against the dangerous Adam­­son University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament today at the Araneta Coliseum.

Advertisements

The leading Blue Eagles and the Soaring Falcons clash in the main game at 4 p.m.

Powered by Matt Nieto’s game-winning free throws, Ateneo escaped archrival De La Salle University 76-75 last Sunday, leading to a sweep of seven games in the first round.

Nieto also topscored for the Katipunan-based cagers in that huge win with 16 points while his backcourt partner Anton Asistio added 14 markers.

Adamson, however, threatens to hand Ateneo its first loss as the Falcons are bent on extending their four-game winning streak.

The Franz Pumaren-men­tored squad notched a lopsided 95-79 win over Far Eastern University last week to gain a share of the second spot with a 5-2 win-loss record.

Ateneo nailed a massive 85-65 victory against a Papi Sarr-less Adamson in their first encounter during the season-opening game day.

Meanwhile, National University and University of the East (UE) lock horns in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs hope to keep the momentum from their 77-70 win over University of the Philippines, which helped them snap a three-game losing skid en route to a 3-4 card.

The Red Warriors also aim to continue winning after grabbing their breakthrough victory at the expense of winless University of Sto. Tomas, 96-91, behind another explosion from Alvin Pasaol, who finished with 32 points.

National U overwhelmed UE, 86-69, in the season-opening tussle last month.