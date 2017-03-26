Ateneo, UP down rivals to keep top two spots

ATENEO de Manila University and defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) solidified their hold of 1-2 spots in the table after beating separate foes over the weekend in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s football tournament.

The Blue Eagles got a break in a 1-0 win over University of Santo Tomas, with Marvin Bricenio scoring an own goal in the 82nd minute late Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Fighting Maroons maintained their unbeaten record in the second round with a 3-1 tripping of Adamson at the FEU-Diliman pitch on Sunday

Ateneo now has 26 points, two clear of UP for the lead.

Raphael Resuma (35th), Christian Lapas (43rd) and, Javi Bonoan (49th) found the back of the net for the Maroons, while Marc De Guzman scored the lone goal for the Falcons just before halftime.

De La Salle University and Far Eastern University to a 1-1 draw.

Alex Rayos opened the scoring for the Tamaraws in the 34th minute, while Rafael Siggaoat canceled things out in the 52nd minute for the Green Archers to get a point.

FEU remained in third spot with 19 points, five off UP. Still in sixth place, La Salle moved up to 12 points.

In women’s division, the league-leading Lady Archers downed the Lady Tamaraws, 2-1, to gain a maximum 15 points.