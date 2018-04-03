Ateneo shoots down Lady Falcons

ATENEO rallied past Adamson University, 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12 to closer in securing a Final Four berth in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Staring at a 15-22 deficit in the fourth and with the Lady Falcons at match point, the Lady Eagles simply did not crumble under intense pressure to extend the game and eventually prevail in front of 5,281 fans at the Big Dome.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas needed a scintillating fourth set performance to carve out a 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-9 victory over National University for its first back-to-back win of the season.

The Tigresses improved to 4-7, still two games out of the last Final Four slot with three matches remaining in the eliminations.

Holding a 24-23 lead in the fourth, Adamson University failed to close it out with two consecutive errors and Ateneo middle blocker Bea de Leon foiled Jema Galanza’s attack to force a decider.

Trailing 2-8, the Lady Falcons stormed back and tied the match at 11-11 before De Leon and Jho Maraguinot then made the game’s biggest plays to seal the deal for the Lady Eagles.

Ateneo, staying within striking distance of defending champion and first semifinalist De La Salle (9-2), rose at 8-3.

“We just have to play happy, because if we won’t, we are gonna lose,” said Lady Eagles skipper Maddie Madayag after the come-from-behind victory. “I guess, We got our composure back. After all the errors, after all the miscommunication.”

Maraguinot came through with 23 points, Kat Tolentino chipped in 17 hits, while playmaker Deanna Wong tossed in 63 excellent sets and scored three of her six points from blocks for Ateneo.

The loss negated Adamson University captain Galanza’s 23-point, 15-reception, 12-dig outing.

UST pulled away with a 13-5 advantage in the fourth while Jaja Santiago was out of the rotation. When the 6-foot-5 middle hitter returned after Caitlyn Viray committed a service error for the Lady Bulldogs point, the damage has been done, as the Tigresses put the match beyond recall at 21-8.

“Consistency is what we need,” said UST coach Kungfu Reyes

Sisi Rondina scattered 22 of her 25 points on attacks and collected 16 digs while Milena Alesasandrini had five blocks and three service aces to finish with 19 points for the Tigresses.

Still winless in the second round, NU’s freefall continued – from being the top-ranked team in the first round to being a squad that fighting for Final Four lives.

The Lady Bulldogs slipped to 6-5, just a game ahead of the fifth-running Lady Falcons (5-6) in the race for the last semis slot.

After scoring 25 points in the first three sets, Santiago could only muster two in the fourth with UST’s dominant show on both ends of the floor.

Definitely, the Tigresses’ pride in their game is back, as Reyes was satisfied on the way his team responded in winning two in a row after a five-match slide.

In the men’s division, Leo Miranda had 13 hits and eight digs as Adamson University stunned NU, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16, to tie with UST, a 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-21 winner over De La Salle, in fourth place at 5-6.