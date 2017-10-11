Ateneo, UP stake UAAP swimming crowns

ATENEO seeks a fourth straight men’s title, while University of the Philippines eyes a back-to-back women’s crown at the start of the four-day UAAP Season 80 swimming competitions today at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool.

Behind season MVP Aldo Batungbacal, the Blue Eagles dominated last year, collecting 603 points for a fourth championship overall.

De La Salle was in far second with 340 points while UP came through in third place with 194 points.

The Eagles failed to complete a championship double as their women’s team yielded the throne to the Lady Maroons, who captured their 15th tiara overall.

UP came from behind to finish with 444 points, defeating Ateneo, which settled for second place with 411, and La Salle, which has 129 points in third place.

As a consolation for the Lady Eagles, Hannah Dato bagged her third straight MVP award after winning six golds.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle-Zobel stake their championship in the boys and girls divisions.