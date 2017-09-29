Ateneo stakes unblemished slate vs Bulldogs

Leading team Ateneo De Manila University stakes its spotless slate against a skidding National University side today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles put their immaculate 5-0 win-loss record on the line when they tangle with the Bulldogs in the main game at 4 p.m.

Despite winning its first four games in a blowout fashion, Ateneo had to weather a second half storm by University of Sto. Tomas (UST) to pull off a 94-84 victory three days back.

Matt Nieto came up big for Tab Baldwin’s team as the third-year playmaker exploded with a career-high 22 points while Thirdy Ravena chipped in 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in their previous outing.

National U, on the other hand, seeks to snap a two-game losing slide and up its No. 6 standing on a 2-3 sheet.

Rookie mentor Jamike Jarin and his wards absorbed losses in their last two games, with the latest an 83-90 defeat at the hands of host Far Eastern University.

Team skipper J-jay Alejan­dro proved to be the lone bright spot in the Sampaloc-based squad’s recent setback as the veteran guard scored 23 points on top of five rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, defending champion De La Salle University looks to erase the stigma of its stunning defeat last week when it battles the winless UST in the game day opener at 2 p.m.

The Green Archers suffered a shocking 87-98 loss to a Paul Desiderio-led University of the Philippines last week, which brought the two squads in a tie on No. 2 with identical 3-1 cards.

But the Growling Tigers are determined to finally notch their breakthrough win and end their five-game slump.