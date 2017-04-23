Ateneo stops FEU to claim last Finals berth

Ateneo de Manila University survived the brave stand of Far Eastern University (FEU) via a thrilling 25-22, 25-10, 16-25, 26-24 win to claim the last finals slot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Middle hitter Bea De Leon scored 12 points on nine attacks and three blocks to help the Leady Eagles claim their fifth straight finals appearance.

“We really had a hard time beating them. We just trust each other and stayed focused inside the court to get this win,” said De Leon.

Ateneo will be facing reigning champion De La Salle University in the best-of-three championship showdown.

La Salle bagged the first finals berth by ousting University of Santo Tomas in the other Final Four game last Saturday.

The Game 1 of the Ateneo-La Salle finals is set on Saturday at the same venue.

In the men’s division, FEU tamed National University, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-17, to force rubber match in the stepladder semifinals.

Jude Garcia, Richard Solis and Greg Dolor worked hand in hand to erase the twice-to-beat of the Bulldogs.

Garcia had 16 points built on 11 attacks, three blocks and a couple of aces while Solis contributed 15 points and Dolor posted 14 markers and eight digs.

The Bulldogs got 13 points from Bryan Bagunas, at 10 each from James Natividad and Madzlan Gampong.

The do-or-die game of FEU and NU is on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.