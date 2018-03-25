Ateneo survives Adamson in 5 sets, gains playoff for Final Four slot in UAAP 80 women’s volleyball

THE Ateneo Lady Eagles survived a tenacious Adamson Lady Falcons in five thrilling sets and gained at least a playoff for a Final Four slot in the women’s volleyball tournament of UAAP Season 80 on Sunday.

Jhoanna Maraguinot topscored for the Lady Eagles with 23 points but it was setter Deanna Wong, with six points and 63 excellent sets, and middle spiker Be de Leon who brought their team back from the throes of defeat as they sent the game into a fifth and deciding set where they held on to finish the match, 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With the win, the Lady Eagles firmed up its hold on second place at 8-3, behind archrival, the La Salle Lady Spikers, who gained the first semifinal slot with a straight sets win over the University of the East Lady Warriors on Saturday.

Jema Galanza led the Lady Falcons’ losing cause as they slid to fifth at 5-6 but only half a game behind the National University Lady Bulldogs who lost in four sets to the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses in the first game for a 6-5 win-loss record.

The win for UST has kept its Final Four hopes alive as the Tigresses climb to 4-7 behind the Lady Falcons.

It was also the fourth straight loss of the Lady Bulldogs in the second round as they continued to slide after a rousing 5-0 start in the tournament.