Ateneo survives FEU in OT, 88-84, faces La Salle in Finals

ATENEO survived Far Eastern University (FEU) in overtime, 88-84, and booked a trip to the men’s senior basketball Finals of UAAP Season 80 where they would face archrival and defending champion, La Salle, for the second straight year.

The Blue Eagles led for most part of the do-or-die match until the Tamaraws overtook them midway in the fourth quarter. It looked like FEU would score a major upset on Wednesday when it led Ateneo by three in the dying seconds, 75-72.

A three-point bomb by big man Isaac Go tied the game at 75.

The Tamaraws had a chance to win it with 8.5 seconds left but failed to convert a basket in the ensuing play.

Ateneo, which ended the two-round eliminations on top, had a twice-to-beat advantage.