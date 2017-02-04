Ateneo takes on Adamson in UAAP Football

Last season’s runner-up Ateneo de Manila University collides with Adamson University in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 men’s football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium at 5 p.m. today.

The Blue Eagles, who finished second to University of the Philippines last year, begin their bid to reclaim their lost glory against the Falcons, who posted a win, two draws and 11 losses in Season 78.

Ateneo finished third in the elimination round last season and scored a thrilling Final Four win against archrival De La Salle in a penalty shootout, 5-4.

But the Eagles’ run was cut short by the Fighting Maroons, who delivered a 4-1 knockout in the finals to take the football crown.

Meanwhile, four-time champion Far Eastern University meets University of Santo Tomas in the opening game of the day at 3 p.m.

The Tamaraws failed to defend their throne in Season78 after missing the Final Four with only seven wins, three draws and four losses.

They face a confident Growling Tigers side that ruled the Ang Liga collegiate pre-season crown with a 1-0 triumph over Ateneo last January 22.

The Espana-based squad lost to UP in the Final Four match in Season 78, 0-3.