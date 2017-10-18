Ateneo tames NU for 9-0 start

Ateneo de Manila University needed a strong fourth quarter in taming National University (NU), 85-72, to extend its unbeaten start to nine games in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles faced a stiff challenge in the first three quarters from the Bulldogs but kept NU in check in the final 10 minutes to remain undefeated and hand NU its sixth loss in nine games.

“NU played hard. We kinda expected it especially in the first half. We did not match their energy. And coach Tab (Baldwin) emphasized defense. We’re not happy with our defense (in the first half),” said Blue Eagles head coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

“Credit goes to the players who did the adjustments especially on the defensive end. We did a good job on Jayjay Alejandro. Thirdy (Ravena) and Gian (Mamuyac) did a good job on him,” he added.

After scoring 16 points in the first half, Alejandro was limited to just six the rest of the way and was a non-factor in the final period where Ateneo outscored NU, 18-7, to score the rout.

Ravena led the Blue Eagles with 15 points while Matt Nieto and Jolo Mendoza each had 10 markers for Ateneo, which needs one more win to clinch the first Final Four spot.

Alejandro led all scorers with 22 while Antonio Joson added 11 for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 3-6 in the standings.

In the opener, Adamson University got back on the winning track after beating University of the East (UE), 66-57, to stay at No. 3 with a 6-3 win-loss mark, just a game behind second-running De La Salle University (7-2).

Jerrick Ahanmisi and Sean Manganti came up with clutch baskets in the final minutes to foil the attempted rally of the Red Warriors, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped to fall to 2-7.

“We kind a wary because UE really played well against UST (University of Santo Tomas) and NU. They’re no longer feeling the pressure. That’s why it’s a dog fight out there. We were able to make important stops down the stretch,” said Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren.

Ahanmisi paced Adamson with 15 points while Papi Sarr added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Sarr helped in slowing down King Red Warrior Alvin Pasaol in the second half.

After scoring 15 in the first 20 minutes on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, Pasaol was limited to just seven on 3-of-13 stint from the field. Pasaol finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a big bounce-back win for the Soaring Falcons, whose four-game winning streak was snapped by Ateneo, 59-71.

“(Against Ateneo) we did not play as a team. Some of my guys drifted away from what we’re supposed to do probably because it was a big game and big crowd. We dissected things already and embraced the idea on why we are winning. We’re winning because we play as a team,” added Pumaren.

The Soaring Falcons threatened to pull away after erecting a 59-50 lead with 7:02 left in the game but UE kept on coming back and was still in the game at 55-62.

But Ahanmisi and Manganti connected on their jumpers for their first double-digit lead, 66-55, to put the game to bed.

Mark Olayon chipped in 16 markers for the Red Warriors, who lost JC Cullar and Nick Abanto late in the game due to injuries.