Season 79 finalist Ateneo De Manila University routed Adamson University, 85-65, in the second game of the opening day of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Thirdy Ravena led the Blue Eagles with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Chiz Ikeh finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

