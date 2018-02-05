Ateneo thumps UPIS in UAAP Jr basketball

ATENEO subdued UP Integrated School (UPIS), 90-75, to move two wins of jumping straight to the Finals in the UAAP Season 80 juniors basketball tournament Sunday at the Blue Eagle Gym.

The Blue Eaglets thwarted a late Junior Maroons fightback from a 27-point hole in the payoff period to stretch their perfect run to 12 games.

SJ Belangel came through with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Kai Sotto had a double-double outing of 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ateneo.

National University secured the remaining twice-to-beat semifinals incentive by dismantling University of the East, 83-64.

Rhayyan Amsali had 13 points and 11 boards as the Bullpups led from wire-to-wire to chalk up their 10th win in 12 contests.

In other games, defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman escaped with the 87-86 win over De La Salle-Zobel, while Adamson University kept University of Santo Tomas winless in the second round with a 91-74 rout.

The Baby Tamaraws boosted their semis hopes alive at 7-5, while the Baby Falcons moved in a tie with the free-falling Tiger Cubs at No. 4 with a 6-6 card.

RJ Abarrientos finished with 27 points and five assists while LJ Gonzales added 24 points, four rebounds and two assists for FEU-Diliman.

Andrey Doria and Jose Sabandal combined for 42 points as Adamson University handed UST its fifth straight defeat.

The Junior Archers and the Junior Maroons dropped at 3-9, while the Junior Warriors sank deeper with a 1-11 slate.