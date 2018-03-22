Ateneo whacks Lady Warriors in UAAP volley

Last year’s runner-up Ateneo de Manila University outplayed University of the East (UE) a 25-14, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18 to remain No. 2 in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Filipino-Canadian open spiker Kat Tolentino displayed an all-around game with 22 points built on 16 attacks, five blocks and an ace to let the Lady Eagles soar to their seventh win in 10 outings.

“We are just following what coach Tai (Bundit) says. Preparing for each team every week, we really watch our opponents. As long as we play happy and heart strong we can definitely go far in this UAAP,” said Tolentino, a former Rookie of the Year.

Veteran Jhoana Maraguinot provided the needed back up with 18 markers while team captain Maddie Madayag delivered 13 points. Jules Samonte chipped in 11 for the Lady Eagles, who also got 50 excellent sets from playmaker Deanna Wong.

The Lady Warriors fell to 2-8.

Wing spikers Shaya Adorador and Mary Ann Mendrez combined for 31 points for UE.

In the men’s division, Far Eastern University (FEU) swept University of the Philippines (UP), 25-22, 25-20, 25-21, to move closer to claiming a Final Four slot.

Jude Garcia and Redjohn Paler scored 13 points each to power the Tamaraws to an 8-2 mark and tie the Blue Eagles at second.

John Paul Bugaon added 11 markers while Richard Solis contributed nine for FEU.

De La Salle University also posted an easy 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 win over UE to keep its Final Four hopes alive with a 4-6 card.

John Arjay Onia and Raymark Woo led the Green Spikers with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

The Fighting Maroons dropped to 3-7 while the Red Warriors suffered their 10th straight loss to bow out of contention.