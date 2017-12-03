Ateneo wins UAAP Season 80 men’s basketball championship

THE Ateneo Blue Eagles dethroned the La Salle Green Archers to win the championship of the men’s basketball event of UAAP Season 80 in Game 3 of their best-of-three Finals series.

Isaac Go once again came up big for the Blue Eagles as a dagger trey upped their lead from a precarious 85-83 to 88-83, with less than a minute remaining in the game before a capacity crowd of 22,000 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday.

Aljun Melecio’s three-pointer from close to midcourt settled the final score, 88-86.

It was the ninth championship for the Ateneo, which last won the title in 2012, part of its historic “five-peat” under then coach Norman Black.