Ateneo workshop calls for applications

The Ateneo Institute of Literary Arts and Practices (Ailap) is accepting applications for the 16th Ateneo National Writers Workshop (ANWW16), to be held at the Ateneo de Manila University from May 28 to June 1, 2018.

Interested applicants must submit a portfolio of any of the following: (a) five poems; (b) three short stories; or (c) three literary essays. The portfolios may be in written in Filipino or English. Each portfolio should be computerized on 8.5’’ x 11” bond paper, with 1” margin on all sides, in Times New Roman, size 12, double-spaced. The page number must be indicated at the footer.

The portfolio must have a title page bearing the author’s pseudonym and a table of contents. The author’s real name should not appear anywhere in the portfolio. Portfolios should be submitted in both PDF and Microsoft Word formats, along with separate PDF and Word versions of the accomplished application form.

The application form may be downloaded at https://goo.gl/7avzfh.

ANWW16 encourages applications from those whose writings are preoccupied with landscape, seascape and cityscape.

Applications may be sent by email to cbenitez@ateneo.edu with the subject “ANWW16” and the applicant’s genre (e.g., “ANWW16: POETRY”).

Alternatively, submissions may be mailed to Ailap, Department of Filipino, School of Humanities, 3/F Dela Costa Bldg., Ateneo de Manila University, Loyola Heights, Quezon City 1108. Portfolios sent via postal or courier service to Ailap must be in triplicate, and must be accompanied by a CD containing the portfolio and accomplished application form in PDF and Word formats.

The submission deadline is February 16, 2018. Twelve fellows will be chosen from all over the country. Food and accommodations will be provided. For more information, call (632) 426-6001 loc. 5320, or send an email to cbenitez@ateneo.edu or christinebellen@yahoo.com.