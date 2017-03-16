Athletic Bilbao ‘keeper suffers head injury

MADRID: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a head injury when he was struck by a ball in training.

“The tests carried out (radiography, scans) have not revealed any significant injury”, Bilbao said in a statement.

“It is expected the player will remain under observation in the coming hours.”

Remiro, 21, has yet to make his first team debut with Athletic, but has been capped at under-19 level by Spain.

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of support. I will soon be fighting back on the pitch,” Remiro tweeted.

Remiro’s teammate Bent Extebarria described the incident as a “big scare”.

“The truth is that is was a big scare because it was powerful strike,” said Extebarria.

“Luckily it was just a very strong blow and he is fine. He went to hospital so we can make sure, but I think he is fine.”

The incident highlights the dangers faced by players from head injuries just two weeks after Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres was hospitalized by a sickening head clash with Deportivo la Coruna’s Alex Bergantinos.

AFP