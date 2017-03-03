ATI: Our Batangas terminal helps ease Metro congestion

THE Batangas Container Terminal helped decongest Metro Manila roads in 2016 by reducing over 80,000 truck trips in the area, according to its operator, Asian Terminals Inc.

ATI said on Thursday that BCT ended 2016 with volume of nearly 160,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), its highest foreign container throughput since it started commercial operations in 2010, and surpassing its previous record of over 130,000 in 2015.

This translates to more importers and exporters opting to route commodities via Batangas instead of Manila.

BCT operated in 2016 with full year production averaging 29 gross moves per crane per hour (gmph).

GMPH is a measure of how many boxes cranes move from ship to shore in an hour.

During the fourth quarter’s peak season, BCT operated at a faster pace of 31 gmph, similar to the production of global trade hubs in Singapore and Hongkong, ATI noted.

Meanwhile, yard utilization averaged 37 percent, indicating BCT’s capacity to handle more vessels and shipment, according to ATI.

ATI said that six vessels operated by major shipping lines call BCT weekly, providing Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) customers direct and faster access to Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and other global trade hubs.

By 2018, BCT will be bannered by an extended quay measuring 600 meters and equipment fleet of four quay cranes and eight rubber-tired gantry cranes, from its current fleet of two and four, respectively.

According to ATI, it has fulfilled “its vision of spurring economic activity in Calabarzon” and is expected to “to further help government decentralize Metro Manila” by rolling out an investment program which would increase BCT’s capacity to 600,000 TEUs.