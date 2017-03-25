ATI to build P1.3B car storage facility in Batangas

Batangas port operator Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) broke ground for a P1.3-billion multilevel car storage facility at the nation’s busiest car shipping terminal, which will allow the port to handle up to 7,000 vehicles at one time, ATI said.

The five-story multilevel car storage facility (MCSF) will be built in two phases, the first of which should be completed as early as November, while the second phase will be operational by mid-2018, the terminal operator said.

“Last year, Batangas Port handled over 200,000 completely built-up (CBU), its highest car throughput in a single year, representing the majority of 2016’s car sales nationwide,” ATI said in a statement.

Total vehicle sales in the Philippines in 2016 reached 359,572 units, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Incorporated (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

The figure did not include the more than 25,000 vehicles sold in the Philippines by Hyundai, which is not associated with either group.

NW Steel Industries and DCCD Engineering Corporation will build the storage facility.

The MCSF is being built in a two-hectare space adjacent to the Roll-on/Roll-off berths of Batangas Port, making it a strategic staging area for transporting imported vehicles to island destinations in the Visayas and Mindanao via interisland vessels.