ATI declares P0.45/share cash dividend

ASIAN Terminals Inc. said its board of directors has approved the declaration of cash dividend for 2017 amounting to P0.45 per share, or a total dividend payout of P900 million.

In a disclosure on Friday, the company said the dividend would be payable on June 18, 2018 to stockholders of record as of May 22.

The company earlier said it generated revenue of P10.6 billion last year, an increase of 14.6 percent from the previous year’s P9.2 billion.

Robust cash flow from its port business drove net income higher by 30.7 percent to P2.5 billion in 2017 from P1.9 billion in 2016.

The company said its Manila South Harbor and Batangas Port handled its highest consolidated throughput so far at a combined 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), representing an 8 percent growth from 2016.

Meanwhile, it said its Batangas Port handled an estimate of four million outbound passengers and approximately 200,000 completely-built cars last year.