ATI engages urban youth in agriculture

In its drive to engage more Filipino youth in agriculture, the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) has launched the project entitled “Glamourizing Farming through Agriculture: Metropolitan Youth in Sustainable and Healthy Living.”

The project aims to make the youth appreciate farming in urban areas and involve them in agricultural work through the establishment of 4-H Clubs in their communities. 4-H stands for head, heart, hands, and health.

The ATI also seeks to integrate farming into the lifestyle of urban dwellers and develop “champions” in the communities to serve as partners of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in its advocacies toward the attainment of food security and sustainability. The ATI an agency under the DA.

“The project includes orientation on urban agriculture and 4-H Club in different barangays in Metro Manila. Starter kits will also be distributed to help these partner communities create individual or communal gardens in their respective areas,” the ATI said in a statement.

The ATI, through its Partnerships and Accreditation Division (PAD), kicked off the campaign with the residents of Barangay (village) Malaria, Caloocan City in late February. PAD officers spoke to 30 youth and women in the community on the values of basic food production, healthy food systems, and clean urban environment.

PAD Chief Renato dela Cruz stressed the importance of building the interest of young people toward agriculture and involving them in farming. Barangay Malaria coordinator Richard Arceno extended his appreciation to the ATI for creating the project, which he said provides an opportunity for the youth to gain knowledge about agriculture as well as the 4-H Club in the Philippines.