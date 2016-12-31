ATI handles record 1M containers in 2016

LISTED operator of Manila South Harbor Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) set a new record for container volume, surpassing one million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) for the first time in a single year, the company said.

“We are capping 2016 on a very high note bannered by record-breaking volume, highest terminal productivity, and fastest service delivery as we continue to keep commodities flowing in support of the Philippine economy,” ATI said in a statement.

On December 15, the one-millionth TEU for the year was delivered to Manila South Harbor by the Evergreen Line ship MV Cape Faro, whose officers, crew, and officials from the shipping line were greeted with a welcoming ceremony at quayside to mark the milestone.

“We achieved this very significant milestone at record-breaking pace, with more container space and ample berths to spare for the industry,” ATI Executive Vice President Andrew Hoad said.

Hoad stressed that Manila South Harbor has more than sufficient capacity to handle even bigger cargo volumes in the year ahead with the expected delivery of two new quay cranes and additional port equipment.

Prior to Christmas week, ATI said Manila South Harbor was operating at an optimum level with yard utilization averaging below 70 percent, and berth occupancy averaging below 65 percent. In terms of overall productivity, the terminal was able to average just above the industry standard of 25 gross moves per crane per hour (gmph) for the year, and recorded levels of over 30 gmph in several months, which ATI pointed out is an efficiency level comparable to major ports such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

“It has been the best December for Manila South Harbor,” Hoad said, as he encouraged more shipping lines to call at the port.

“We thank our dockworkers, customers, port authorities, and partners for this record achievement as we look forward to working again with our supply chain stakeholders for another successful year in 2017,” Hoad added.