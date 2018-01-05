ATI throws support to rural councils

The Agricultural Training Institute is supporting the initiative of Rural Improvement Clubs to help get more women involved in agriculture and fisheries, believing that women have the capacity to initiate change in the countryside.

“You [women]belong to the RIC to inspire, to help more women gain self-confidence and skills, to showcase and experience livelihood and income generating operations. More than that, you act as advocates of food and nutrition that promotes health and wellness that starts in your own respective home, clubs, and communities,” said ATI Officer-in-Charge Luz Taposok.

RICs have been a valuable partner of the ATI in providing livelihood training to women from the countryside.

In November, the RIC of Burgos in Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija, facilitated the training of women in mushroom growing and processing at the ATI head office in Quezon City.

Led by its president Virginia Smith, members of the RIC of Burgos were also trained on how to prepare and cook mushroom-based products such as noodles, sisig, tempura, and mushroom pao.

“We started producing mushroom as a group in 2015. We continued production since then and ventured into processing for additional source of income and for variation of our products. Through this, our members are able to earn consistently,” she said.

The RIC of Burgos now regularly sells fresh mushroom and products produced from it within their community.

RICs, however, also help men in the rural areas. A good example is Rolando Santiago who came all the way from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to attend the mushroom livelihood seminar of ATI.

Besides vegetables, 59-year-old farmer also produces mushroom and learned a lot from the seminar on how to produce mushroom-based products.

“Producing mushroom is a hobby for me and I learned how to process them through this seminar,” Santiago said.