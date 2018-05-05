ATI to spend P8B this year for port expansion

ASIAN Terminals Inc. said it would be spending a minimum of P8 billion this year for the expansion of its Manila South Harbor and Batangas Port.

“Aligned with the government’s Build, Build, Build program, ATI is spending a minimum of P8 billion in capital investment this year to deliver better, faster, and safer ports and logistics services to the country’s supply chain,” the company said in a statement.

ATI said that more cargo storage spaces are coming online in Manila as Blocks 143 and 145 adjacent to South Harbor’s main container yard and the in-filing of the engineering island basin next to Pier 3 are nearing completion.

“Last April, two brand new ZPMC ship-to-ship (STS) cranes were delivered at Pier 3, further boosting South Harbor’s capability to handle more cargoes and bigger ships with faster vessel turnaround times,” ATI said.

“Completion of the expansion projects, alongside continuous investment in modern systems and technologies, will increase South Harbor’s annual container handling capacity to over 1.4-million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2019 from its current yearly throughput of 1.25 million TEUs,” it added.

ATI also noted that civil works are currently being implemented to extend the quay length and expand the container yard of its Batangas Container Terminal (BCT), which will be followed by the deployment of two additional STS cranes and four more rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes within the year.

This will increase the fleet of STS and RTG cranes to four and eight respectively, leading to an increase of its annual capacity to over 450,000 TEUs.

The construction of the multilevel car storage facility (MCSF) for completely-built car units (CBU) is also nearing completion, and is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of this year, it said.

“At Batangas Port, major development projects are also taking shape as ATI expands the port’s role in enabling trade in Southern Luzon and decongesting Metro Manila roads, in support of government’s vision for more inclusive countryside growth,” ATI said.