Atienza to block bill that dissolves marriage

Buhay Party-list Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza Jr. on Saturday vowed to question a measure that allows the dissolution of marriage all the way to the Supreme Court, saying it is unconstitutional.

“Para sa ‘kin unconstitutional ‘tong panukalang ito (For me, this proposal is unconstitutional),” Atienza said during the Saturday Forum at Annabel’s restaurant in Quezon City.

He added that the Constitution “defines marriage as an inviolable institution that should be protected and enhanced. Hindi sinabi roon (It does not say there) that should be broken up and making it easy to dissolve.”

According to the lawmaker, making marriage easy to dissolve would weaken the family’s foundation.

“Pahinain natin ito, baka first crisis that hits all of us, the Philippines will disintegrate. Kaya this should not win and I will question it all the way from the committee to the plenary and even all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary, to prove that it is unconstitutional therefore it should not be made valid,” he said.

House Bill 6027, authored by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and several lawmakers, seeks to allow the dissolution of marriage if either spouse suffers from “severe and chronic unhappiness.”

Another basis for dissolu- tion of marriage is “irreconcilable differences.”