Atienza lauds Duterte for boosting ties with China

BUHAY party-list Rep. Lito Atienza hailed President Rodrigo Duterte for promoting closer ties between the Philippines and China.

“We are elated that President Duterte has been actively strengthening the relationship between Manila and Beijing through his administration’s policies on business, trade and even the opening of job opportunities in China for thousands of Filipino workers. We commend the President for his political will, sharp economic sense and wisdom, which has brought the Philippines closer to China, an economic superpower. His efforts are now bearing fruit for Filipinos everywhere. We have just met with Chinese businessmen who have expressed their renewed confidence in investing in the Philippines now due to the closer relations between our two countries,” Atienza said.

It was during Atienza’s third term as mayor of Manila when Beijing initiated the fostering of warmer relations and closer economic and cultural ties through the signing of a Sister-City Agreement in 2005 with then-Mayor Wang Qishan.

Qishan was recently elected as China’s vice president.

“Relations between the Philippines and China had gone cold during the previous administration. It took someone like President Duterte to revive Manila’s close relations with our superpower neighbor. Not only has China been providing military assistance to the Philippines, but it has now opened some 300,000 jobs for teachers, musicians, nurses, cooks, household service workers, and caregivers,” Atienza said.

“Judging from the optimism and interest of Chinese businessmen to invest anew in the Philippines, we can be sure that the best is yet to come. Through President Duterte’s sheer political will and foresight, the country is now starting to benefit from the fruits of these warmer and more productive ties between Manila and Beijing,” he added.