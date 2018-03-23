ATISCO eyes 10,000-ha abaca farm in Marawi

Agri-Tech Integrated Services Corp. (ATISCO), the agribusiness unit of Yazaki Torres Corp., is planning to develop 10,000 hectares of abaca farms in Marawi as part of the city’s rehabilitation effort.

ATISCO Operations Manager Dante Delima said the company is focusing on rehabilitation of the abaca industry as a way of helping provide livelihood to residents of the city, which experienced a five-month-long armed conflict last year.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has started talks with the provincial agriculture office of Lanao del Sur for the establishment of an abaca nursery this year that will supply inputs for the planned abaca plantation.

“We were assured by the provincial agriculturist that they are willing to help,” said Delima, who was formerly an undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The company will start planting abaca by June next year and make it fully operational after two years. The abaca project is expected to provide a projected annual income of P75,000 per hectare.

Data from Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) shows about 87 percent of the global requirement for abaca is being supplied by the country. Fiber from abaca is used in the production of cordage, furniture, handicrafts, and novelty items.

The country has 176,549 hectares of land planted to abaca, mostly in the Visayas and Mindanao. About 122,000 farmers plant abaca.

ATISCO, Delima said, is willing to assist farmers who want to grow abaca citing the company’s experience in helping Mangyan communities in Mindoro.

Besides providing technical know-how, the company also consolidates the abaca produce of farmers for transport to processors, assuring them of a ready market.

ATISCO has also established the Abaca Development Fund, which receives P1 for every kilo of abaca sold.

Delima noted abaca has been seeing a revival in global demand in recent years.

“Abaca fiber is no longer just used as cordage now because it is an important component of paper money, as an insulator, in capacitors, hospital gloves, tea bags, and even in kevlar body armor for the military,” he said.

Need to rehabilitate industry

The ATISCO official said there are several big processing plants that have a high demand for abaca, including Newtech Pulp, Inc. in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte, which imports an annual average of 414.54 metric tons of abaca fiber from Ecuador because of the lack of domestic supply.

“The government should provide funding to PhilFIDA so it could rehabilitate the abaca industry because there are now more investors willing to plant abaca,” he added.

To support the revival of the abaca industry, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol ordered the provision of an initial P100 million for the establishment of an abaca industry in Sogod, Southern Leyte.

The agriculture chief also committed to give P50 million for the establishment of a nursery and research center for abaca in Kidapawan City.

ATISCO, which is based in Calamba, Laguna, is an agribusiness company aiming to organize fragmented and small farming units into productive clusters or blocs, provide training for its smallholder farmer-partners, and market their produce.